Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 7 September 2022
DCI Banks and Ballykissangel actor Stephen Tompkinson in court on GBH charge

Tompkinson starred in DCI Banks for six years until the show was axed in 2016.

By Press Association Wednesday 7 Sep 2022, 9:50 AM
8 minutes ago 1,081 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA
BRITISH ACTOR STEPHEN Tompkinson is appearing in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The 56-year-old, best known for starring as Inspector Alan Banks in ITV crime series DCI Banks, is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court.

The actor, who lives in North Tyneside on England’s east coast, appeared at a hearing before magistrates in the city last month, when he denied the offence, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Tompkinson became a household name after starring as Father Peter Clifford in 1996’s Ballykissangel.

the-olivier-awards-2018-london Stephen Tompkinson in 2018 Source: PA

In the same year, he appeared as Phil in hit film Brassed Off.

Other notable TV credits include Drop The Dead Donkey, Wild At Heart, Minder, New Tricks, Grafters and Ted And Alice.

He was in DCI Banks for six years until the show was axed in 2016.

Later this year, Tompkinson, who recently starred as Frank Bryant in a stage adaptation of Educating Rita, is due to feature in ITV drama The Long Shadow about Yorkshire ripper Peter Sutcliffe.

Press Association

