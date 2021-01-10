#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 10 January 2021
Stolen dog found in UK returned to family in Cork

Ruby, a springer spaniel, was found after an appeal on social media.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 5:55 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A STOLEN DOG found in the UK has been returned to her family in Co Cork.

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a dog, Ruby, who was stolen from Midleton, Co Cork in June last year.

Ruby, a springer spaniel, was found in poor health and with her microchip removed.

Gardaí say she is now “back to her old self”.

The dog was located after the Garda Southern Region Facebook page launched an appeal to find her, which was viewed by a woman in the UK who had seen Ruby for sale on a website in Britain.

Police in Somerset assisted with Ruby’s recovery, who was returned to her family before Christmas.

Liz and Bernard Ahern, Ruby’s owners, said they were “thrilled to have Ruby back home”.

“We are so grateful to the lady who spotted Ruby for sale, the Somerset Police, and our Gardaí here in Midleton,” they said.

Superintendent of the Midleton District Adrian Gamble said gardaí were “delighted to have been a part of Ruby’s safe return to her loving family and appeal to all pet owners to take all extra security precautions and ensure their pets are microchipped”.

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

