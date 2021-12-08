#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 8 December 2021
THE ESB HAS said that 59,000 homes and businesses are without this morning due to Storm Barra, as parts of the country manage the fallout of the bad weather event.

Schools in 12 counties are to remain closed today, as the winter storm moves across the country.

Local authorities are clearing debris like fallen trees from roads as the storm moves over the northwest – the last Status Orange alert lifts in Donegal at 2pm.

  • Schools in Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal and Dublin are closed today.
  • Drivers have been urged to be careful on “slippy” roads, as fallen trees are cleared in the aftermath of Storm Barra.
  • On transport, there are no disruptions to Dublin Bus or train services by and large – though the M3 Parkway to Clonsilla train service is disrupted due to a fallen tree, and Dart services are delayed by around 11 minutes. Some of Bus Éireann’s services are affected today – keep an eye on its Twitter for more details.

We’ll be adding updates here as the day goes on, so stay with us…

Twitter has really streamlined winter-storm management, hasn’t it?

Trinity College Dublin has confirmed that its campus and library is now open as normal today, now that the Status Orange warning is lifted, and all activities will resume.

It advised people to be careful as they go about the city because of the Status Yellow wind and rain warning.

Gardaí are asking people to “use caution when driving today”

Gardaí are saying that roads are wet and slippy today in the aftermath of Storm Barra, and “many have storm debris, some remain blocked with fallen trees”.

And we go live to a fallen tree…

So, on the schools:

  • Schools in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and Dublin are closed today as they had a Status Orange warning in place this morning – though Dublin’s Orange warning ended at 7am, and Leitrim’s will end in a few minutes’ time at 8am.
  • The capital was added to that list late last night after its warning was upgraded from Yellow to Orange.
  • Counties that no longer have a Status Orange or Red warning in place today, but did last night when the Department of Education made the decision on whether to close schools today, are: Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Mayo, and Galway
  • There is still a Status Yellow wind and rain warning across the country until 6pm.

Brian Tapley of the ESB told Morning Ireland that 59,000 customers are without power this morning, with most of those affected located in the western and north western seaboard, as well as an area of north Limerick.

He said they were doing everything they can for customers, and apologised to homes and businesses waking up this morning without power.

Tapley also asked people to “still be very vigilant with power lines”, and if they come across anything, report it to ESB: 1800 372 999.

If you have an outage, you can check on the ESB’s PowerCheck site when to expect your electricity to return.

Met Éireann’s Aoife Kealy tells RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that the worst of the storm has passed, but there are still extremely windy conditions out there and to be careful.

Lots of fallen tree reports this morning as well, though they are getting dealt with quickly, it seems…

Some train delays this morning, after Darts were disrupted yesterday morning due to fallen trees.

Here’s the national picture:

Ireland Source: Met Éireann

  • A Status Orange wind warning for Donegal, in place from 5.30am-2pm today
  • A Status Orange wind warning for Dublin, in place from 5.30am-7am
  • A Status Orange wind warning for Leitrim, in place from 5.30am-8am
  • A Status Yellow wind and rain warning for the whole country, in place from 5.30am-6pm today.

