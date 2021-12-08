A Status Yellow wind and rain warning is in place for the entire country until 6pm.
THE ESB HAS said that 59,000 homes and businesses are without this morning due to Storm Barra, as parts of the country manage the fallout of the bad weather event.
Schools in 12 counties are to remain closed today, as the winter storm moves across the country.
Local authorities are clearing debris like fallen trees from roads as the storm moves over the northwest – the last Status Orange alert lifts in Donegal at 2pm.
We’ll be adding updates here as the day goes on, so stay with us…
Trinity College Dublin has confirmed that its campus and library is now open as normal today, now that the Status Orange warning is lifted, and all activities will resume.
It advised people to be careful as they go about the city because of the Status Yellow wind and rain warning.
Gardaí are asking people to “use caution when driving today”
Gardaí are saying that roads are wet and slippy today in the aftermath of Storm Barra, and “many have storm debris, some remain blocked with fallen trees”.
A fallen tree at Anglont Cross near Killorglin (local road) will be cleared as soon as possible #StormBarra #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/24bth5x6uk— Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) December 8, 2021
So, on the schools:
Brian Tapley of the ESB told Morning Ireland that 59,000 customers are without power this morning, with most of those affected located in the western and north western seaboard, as well as an area of north Limerick.
He said they were doing everything they can for customers, and apologised to homes and businesses waking up this morning without power.
Tapley also asked people to “still be very vigilant with power lines”, and if they come across anything, report it to ESB: 1800 372 999.
If you have an outage, you can check on the ESB’s PowerCheck site when to expect your electricity to return.
Met Éireann’s Aoife Kealy tells RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that the worst of the storm has passed, but there are still extremely windy conditions out there and to be careful.
Lots of fallen tree reports this morning as well, though they are getting dealt with quickly, it seems…
#StormBarra— Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) December 8, 2021
Crews dealing with fallen trees on many routes so stay with us for updates
N69 Six Crosses now CLEAR
CLOSED:
N70 Tralee-C'maine hairpin bends
Listowel-Abbeyfeale
Main St Ballybunion
UHK-KCC at Rathass
Anglont X, Killorglin
Woodford, Listowel
Travel with care
Previous Fallen Tree reported at Hamstead, Ballymacward (HAMPSTEAD/Doire Liath) now resolved. Road Status: Re-Opened. Powered by https://t.co/hRuNlGIA2shttps://t.co/qZ9KYDlmD4— Galway County Council (@GalwayCoCo) December 7, 2021
Some train delays this morning, after Darts were disrupted yesterday morning due to fallen trees.
05:57hrs Maynooth to Connolly operating with 20 minute delay, and 06:17 Maynooth to Connolly starts from Clonsilla, due to mechanical fault— Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) December 8, 2021
All services are operating on all routes EXCEPT: M3 Parkway to Clonsilla services which are currently suspended due to a fallen tree on the line. #StormBarra. -AB— Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) December 8, 2021
Here’s the national picture:
