THE ESB HAS said that 59,000 homes and businesses are without this morning due to Storm Barra, as parts of the country manage the fallout of the bad weather event.

Schools in 12 counties are to remain closed today, as the winter storm moves across the country.

Local authorities are clearing debris like fallen trees from roads as the storm moves over the northwest – the last Status Orange alert lifts in Donegal at 2pm.

Schools in Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal and Dublin are closed today.

in Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal and Dublin are closed today. Drivers have been urged to be careful on “slippy” roads, as fallen trees are cleared in the aftermath of Storm Barra.

have been urged to be careful on “slippy” roads, as fallen trees are cleared in the aftermath of Storm Barra. On transport, there are no disruptions to Dublin Bus or train services by and large – though the M3 Parkway to Clonsilla train service is disrupted due to a fallen tree, and Dart services are delayed by around 11 minutes. Some of Bus Éireann’s services are affected today – keep an eye on its Twitter for more details.

We’ll be adding updates here as the day goes on, so stay with us…