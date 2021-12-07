Here’s an update from Cork County Council:

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team and Crisis Management Team convened this morning as updates are received in relation to any incidents across the county. The Council continues to ask members of the public to please stay at home and avoid any unnecessary activity during this Red Warning event.

At this time the worst affected area in Cork County is Bantry, with 28 primarily commercial premises affected this morning by High Tide from 5.30am onwards. The tide was extremely high due to High Astronomical Tide, storm surcharging and wave action. This combined to overtop the temporary defences and surcharged the storm system within the town. While high tide in Bantry was at 6.39am the tide remained high for a number of hours due to the storm and wave action. The tide has now receded with the next high tide not expected to have a similar update as it is not a High Astronomical Tide.

Flooding also occurred on the Back Street in Youghal which has receded.

Cork County Council is aware of instances of fallen cables, trees and debris together with roads flooded across the county. The R571 between Castletownbere and Eyeries is impassable and has been closed. Members of the public are being asked to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors.

Council crews remain on standby with services curtailed to respond to any life-threatening or critical incidents that might arise. Online services continue to be delivered with staff operating remotely.

Longfields Bridge and Killavullen Bridge are currently closed. The Dursey Cable Car remains closed and will reopen following inspection.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported by calling 021 4276891 between 9am and 5pm or via the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number 021 4800048.

Weather updates and forecasts from Met Eireann www.met.ie indicate that this storm will remain violent for the remainder of the day in Cork County with the red warning level remaining in place up to 9pm this evening. The public are advised to stay wherever they are indoors until that time has passed and to check for updates from Met Eireann on their website and via social media.

The strong winds may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of a disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1800 372999. Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided and the public are advised to call ESB in assisting with the identification of fallen wires.

In the event of a disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1800 278278.

In the event of an emergency call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate. DO NOT assume others will do this.

Cork County Council will continue to provide updates on www.corkcoco.ie and across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.