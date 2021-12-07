#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 7 December 2021
STATUS RED, ORANGE and Yellow warnings are in place across the country as Storm Barra has been making its presence felt nationwide since early this morning.  The strongest winds have been experienced in the south-west this morning where Status Red warnings are now in effect. Here’s a quick breakdown of where we’re at: 

  • Status Red warnings are in place in Cork and Kerry.
  • Another Red warning kicks in in Clare at 4pm.
  • An Orange wind warning is in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo and Wexford until 6am tomorrow.
  • Orange wind warnings will kick in for Sligo and Leitrim later this evening and in Donegal early tomorrow morning.
  • A Status Yellow wind and rain warning is in place for other counties until tomorrow evening. 
  • Schools and most colleges in Status Red and Status Orange counties are closed today.
  • Some 49,000 people are without power. Check the ESB’s Powercheck site for live local updates on power outages and estimated reconnection times. The company has said it can only mobilise crews when it is safe so customers in Red counties may experience longer delays. 

There are reports of fallen trees across the country. 

The Health and Safety Authority has warned people not to attempt to clear the debris until the storm has passed and to keep well away from fallen electricity lines. 

Have you ever wondered: How does Met Éireann decide on weather warnings? 

Well, reporter Tadgh McNally has answered that question here

According to Met Éireann, the forecaster will usually refrain from issuing weather warnings more than 60-hours in advance of the weather event occurring.

When it’s within 60 hours, the main set of warnings are issued by the duty forecaster at Met Éireann between 10am and midday. These warnings will then be regularly updated as new information becomes available.

However, the forecaster will issue weather advisories up to a week in advance, which acts as an early warning for people for potential hazardous weather conditions. These advisories are also used when multiple weather conditions are expected to act together to cause a significant hazard.

Storm Barra is also making its way across the UK, with places in Scotland and England experiencing snow, sleet and strong winds. 

sleet-and-snow-fall-in-biggar-town-centre-south-lanarkshire-as-storm-barra-hits-the-uk-and-ireland-with-disruptive-winds-heavy-rain-and-snow-on-tuesday-picture-date-tuesday-december-7-2021 Sleet and snow fall in Biggar town centre, South Lanarkshire, Scotland Source: Alamy Stock Photo

a-snowplough-makes-its-way-through-falling-snow-on-the-a66-between-stainmore-and-bowes-as-storm-barra-hit-the-uk-and-ireland-with-disruptive-winds-heavy-rain-and-snow-on-tuesday-picture-date-tuesda A snowplough makes its way through falling snow on the A66 between Stainmore and Bowes, England Source: Alamy Stock Photo

people-brave-the-weather-as-they-make-their-way-along-the-sea-front-in-southsea-as-storm-barra-hit-the-uk-and-ireland-with-disruptive-winds-heavy-rain-and-snow-on-tuesday-picture-date-tuesday-decem People brave the weather as they make their way along the sea front in Southsea, England Source: Alamy Stock Photo

snow-falls-near-a-farm-building-on-the-a66-between-stainmore-and-bowes-as-storm-barra-hit-the-uk-and-ireland-with-disruptive-winds-heavy-rain-and-snow-on-tuesday-picture-date-tuesday-december-7-20 Snow falls near a farm building on the A66 between Stainmore and Bowes, England Source: Alamy Stock Photo

All NCT, VRT and SPSV appointments have been cancelled in Co Cork and Co Kerry today. 

All appointments in the Ennis test centre after 3pm have also now been cancelled. 

Latest wind observations from Met Éireann show that Sherkin Island has recorded a sustained 10-minute mean wind speed of 111km/h and a gust of 135km/h. 

To put that into context, the top mean speed for Storm Ophelia in 2017 was 115km/h at Roches Point and the top gust was 156km/h. 

ESB Network has just issued an update on the situation nationwide, confirming that as of 12.55pm, approximately 49,000 homes and businesses are without power. 

Cork is getting a particularly bad beating from Storm Barra today. 

Check out this footage from inside Fastnet Lighthouse, at the most southerly point of Ireland, where gusts of 161km/h have been recorded. 

Here’s an update from Cork County Council:

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team and Crisis Management Team convened this morning as updates are received in relation to any incidents across the county. The Council continues to ask members of the public to please stay at home and avoid any unnecessary activity during this Red Warning event.

At this time the worst affected area in Cork County is Bantry, with 28 primarily commercial premises affected this morning by High Tide from 5.30am onwards. The tide was extremely high due to High Astronomical Tide, storm surcharging and wave action. This combined to overtop the temporary defences and surcharged the storm system within the town. While high tide in Bantry was at 6.39am the tide remained high for a number of hours due to the storm and wave action. The tide has now receded with the next high tide not expected to have a similar update as it is not a High Astronomical Tide.

Flooding also occurred on the Back Street in Youghal which has receded.

Cork County Council is aware of instances of fallen cables, trees and debris together with roads flooded across the county. The R571 between Castletownbere and Eyeries is impassable and has been closed. Members of the public are being asked to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors.

Council crews remain on standby with services curtailed to respond to any life-threatening or critical incidents that might arise. Online services continue to be delivered with staff operating remotely.

Longfields Bridge and Killavullen Bridge are currently closed. The Dursey Cable Car remains closed and will reopen following inspection.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported by calling 021 4276891 between 9am and 5pm or via the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number 021 4800048.

Weather updates and forecasts from Met Eireann www.met.ie indicate that this storm will remain violent for the remainder of the day in Cork County with the red warning level remaining in place up to 9pm this evening. The public are advised to stay wherever they are indoors until that time has passed and to check for updates from Met Eireann on their website and via social media.

The strong winds may give rise to localised power outages. In the event of a disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1800 372999. Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided and the public are advised to call ESB in assisting with the identification of fallen wires.

In the event of a disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1800 278278.

In the event of an emergency call 999 or 112 and request the Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Gardaí or Irish Coastguard as appropriate. DO NOT assume others will do this.

Cork County Council will continue to provide updates on www.corkcoco.ie and across the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.

Power outages

There are currently around 59,000 homes and businesses without power around the country. 

ESB Networks has said its teams are “restoring supply remotely and working on site when safe to do so”. 

Screenshot 2021-12-07 125202 Source: ESB

People have been asked to check estimated restoration times or report an outage on Powercheck.ie

 You can log a fault online or by calling 1800 372 999.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has this afternoon said Storm Barra is a “very severe weather event”. 

He said the storm has caused “minimal damage so far”, but added it “is not over yet”. 

Screenshot 2021-12-07 124251 Source: Met.ie

Here’s a quick recap of the current Met Éireann weather warnings:

Status Red – Wind warning for Cork, Kerry

Southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h. Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely.

Valid from 9.34am to 9pm today 

Status Red – Wind warning for Clare

Valid from 4pm today until 1am tomorrow 

Status Orange – Wind warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford

Southeasterly winds, later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts of 100 to 130 km/h, with localised stronger winds likely, with severe gusts on coasts. Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely.

Valid from 9.34am today until 6am tomorrow

Status Orange – Wind warning for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow, East Meath

Valid from 9.34am until 1pm today  

Status Orange – Wind warning for Leitrim, Sligo

Valid from 8pm today until 8am tomorrow 

Status Orange – Wind warning for Donegal

Valid from 2am until 2pm tomorrow 

Status Yellow – Wind and rain warning for Ireland

Storm Barra will bring widespread mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 110 km/h with localised stronger winds likely. Heavy rain will also bring risks of surface flooding and, due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely.

Valid from 9.34am until 6pm today 

Northern Ireland Warnings

Yellow – Wind and Rain Warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry

Strong winds and heavy rain bring a risk of some travel disruption and flooding

Valid from 6am today until 9am tomorrow 

Good afternoon, Hayley Halpin here. 

Welcome to The Journal’s rolling afternoon and evening coverage of Storm Barra. 

We’ll have all the latest travel and transport news, along with all other storm-related developments as they happen. 

You can catch up on all of this morning’s storm news as it happened here

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

