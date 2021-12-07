Storm Barra: How transport is impacted today across the country

File image of a car passing through a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Dublin.

STORM BARRA HAS arrived on Irish shores, with heavy rain and strong gusts being experienced across the country.

Some flooding has already occurred in coastal areas in Cork city and parts of Kerry this morning.

Red, orange and yellow weather warnings are in place in different parts of the country with western and southern coastal counties to be worst affected today and into tomorrow.

Here’s how transport will be impacted by all of this.

Trains

Iarnród Éireann said that all services are operating as normal today across the country, but some delays may occur due to the storm.

The service asked people to consider if their journey is necessary before boarding.

Reduced speeds are in use on trains between Mallow and Cork/Tralee in Kerry as a precaution. Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected on these lines.

Speaking to RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, communications manager with Irish Rail Barry Kenny said rail crews are out monitoring lines with crews ready to clear any issues like fallen trees if they occur.

Buses

Bus Éireann has cancelled all services in Cork and Kerry today. Buses in Clare have been cancelled from 4pm today until 1am. This cancellation also applies to routes operating in or out of the county.

All services on routes 13, 14, 40 and 51 have been cancelled for the day.

The service has also advised people to expect delays across all routes today due to the storm.

School transport services from Bus Éireann have also been cancelled for counties covered by Status Red and Orange warnings including Cork, Kerry, Galway and Dublin.

All scheduled services on Dublin Bus are currently operating as normal.

Planes

Cork Airport has remained open, but several flights have been cancelled including all Aer Lingus flights from Cork today.

A KLM flight from Cork Airport to Amsterdam at 1.15pm today has been cancelled. Cork Airport advised any passengers impacted to check with their airline for further information.

Shannon Airport and Dublin Airport have not said if cancellations or delays can be expected.

Roads

People are advised to only take necessary journeys in Status Orange counties. Those in Status Red counties are advised to fully stay indoors.

Any road users are told to be aware of hazardous travel conditions. Motorists should slow down and be aware of dangers such as falling trees and debris.