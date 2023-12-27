Advertisement
Met Eireann
Met Éireann

Weather warnings remain in effect across the country as Storm Gerrit continues

Strong winds and rain will continue today and tonight.
1
7.7k
1 hour ago

STATUS ORANGE AND yellow wind and rain warnings remain in place today as Storm Gerrit continues to sweep across the country. 

A status orange rainfall warning is in effect in Kerry and West Cork where Met Eireann has said localised flooding is possible.

An orange wind warning will also be in place in Clare and Galway from 6pm tonight, with the forecaster saying that coastal flooding is likely due to a spring tide. 

A status yellow wind and rain warning is in effect across the rest of the island and is not due to elapse until tomorrow. 

The last of the heavy overnight rain and high winds will move off into the Irish Sea early this morning, Met Eireann said. 

“While sunny spells will develop, some intense squally showers, with hail, will move in across the country on a brisk southwest flow,” the forecaster said while predicting highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. 

This evening is expected to become increasingly windy or even stormy as strong to gale force westerly winds brought by Storm Gerrit move across the country. 

Lowest temperatures tonight are predicted to be between 3 and 6 degrees. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     