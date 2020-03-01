Flooding continues to affect many areas but Storm Jorge caused 'no major reported incidents'

FLOODING CONTINUES TO affect many areas in the midlands and west of the country, but indications are that “most catchments have stabilised or are falling” according to the National Emergency Coordination Group.

Yesterday, a Status Red warning was in effect for Clare and Galway with separate weather warnings for other areas as Storm Jorge arrived in Ireland bringing heavy rain and high winds.

Residents in affected areas were urged to stay indoors as gusts of up to 130 km/hr and rainfall of up to 30mm in some areas was forecast.

During the storm, a number of incidents were reported such as an overturned truck in Galway, damage to property in Clare, and two surfers rescued by the Coast Guard in Sligo.

In a statement this afternoon, the National Emergency Coordination Group said that Storm Jorge’s arrival came following the wettest February on record at many Met Éireann stations.

“Thankfully, due to the public heeding public safety messaging, there were no major reported incidents or injuries to members of the public or the emergency services,” it said. “There was also very little damage or destruction of property.”

However, it did acknowledge that flood waters were still affecting a number of areas.

It said: “Flooding continues to affect many areas with river catchments responding to the prolonged period of heavy rainfall with some houses and businesses impacted which continue to be threatened by flood waters, although current indications are that most catchments have stabilised or are falling.”

Minister of State Damien English said he wanted to thank all local authorities and other agencies who have supported communities throughout the “challenging conditions” since late January.

“I would also like to thank all the State Bodies who once again came together to deliver a clear consistent public safety message which ensured that Storm Jorge passed without significant incident,” English said.