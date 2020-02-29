This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí at scene of overturned truck in Galway as high winds batter west coast

Footage of the truck overturning have been shared widely on social media.

By Sean Murray Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 3:31 PM
47 minutes ago 24,924 Views 17 Comments
GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are at the scene after a truck overturned amidst high winds during the Status Red weather warning this afternoon. 

Footage showing the truck overturning has been shared widely on social media.

Met Éireann had issued a Status Red wind warning for Galway and Clare that came into effect earlier today and expired at 3pm. Orange warnings are now in place in these counties.

In the affected areas, westerly winds were reach mean speeds of 85 to 100 km/h in places, with gusts of 130 to 145 km/h.

The forecaster said that winds at Mace Station in Galway had exceeded the red warning levels.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí ae currently at the scene of an overturned truck that occurred on 29/2/20 at approximately 1pm in the Maam Cross area of Co Galway.

No injuries have occurred as a result of this incident. The truck remains at the scene currently. Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy

