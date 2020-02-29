Gardaí at scene of overturned truck in Galway as high winds batter west coast

Gardaí are at the scene of an overturned truck in the Maam Cross area of Galway. Luckily the driver of the truck sustained no injuries.



An Garda Siochana are advising that people adhere to the weather warnings in place and ask that people do not make unnecessary journeys. pic.twitter.com/zKUDrrnPHj — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 29, 2020 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are at the scene after a truck overturned amidst high winds during the Status Red weather warning this afternoon.

Footage showing the truck overturning has been shared widely on social media.

Met Éireann had issued a Status Red wind warning for Galway and Clare that came into effect earlier today and expired at 3pm. Orange warnings are now in place in these counties.

In the affected areas, westerly winds were reach mean speeds of 85 to 100 km/h in places, with gusts of 130 to 145 km/h.

The forecaster said that winds at Mace Station in Galway had exceeded the red warning levels.

Within the past two hour Met Éireann's Mace Head station in Galway has exceeded the Status RED warning levels. Dangerous conditions expected to continue for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/zOHmXJHea2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 29, 2020 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí ae currently at the scene of an overturned truck that occurred on 29/2/20 at approximately 1pm in the Maam Cross area of Co Galway.

No injuries have occurred as a result of this incident. The truck remains at the scene currently. Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy