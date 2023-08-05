Poll: Are you going on a summer holiday?

IT’S BEEN A month of unseasonably wet weather, and the August bank holiday is shaping up to be no different.

Met Éireann has issued four separate weather warnings for in different parts of the country, as Storm Antoni hits Ireland.

The national forecast is for heavy rain to continue over Ulster and much of Leinster with spot flooding. It will clear eastwards by midday, after which time there will be brighter weather and scattered showers.

So, today we’re asking: Are you going on a summer holiday this year?

