Sunny spells and showers this weekend with temperatures set to dip

IT’S SET TO be a showery weekend with temperatures dropping to as low as 4 degrees at night as Autumn takes hold.

Today will see scattered showers and sunny spells with prolonged and occasionally heavy showers in the northwest this evening, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Showers will spread southeastwards tonight and become widespread with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Lowest temperatures will range between 4 and 8 degrees in moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

Tomorrow will be a blustery day with a mix of sunny spells and frequent showers, some of which will be heavy with the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures will range between 12 and 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Looking to early next week, Monday will bring a mix of sunshine and showers with rain developing in Munster and Leinster during the afternoon.