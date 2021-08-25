#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 25 August 2021
Temperatures hit 25 degrees as good weather forecast to stay 'well into next week'

Highest temperatures will reach 26 degrees tomorrow.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 25 Aug 2021, 5:45 PM
People enjoying the good weather in Clifden, Co Galway.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

AFTER APPEARING TO pack up the tent and call it a day for another year, Summer is officially back with settled weather forecast until “well into next week”.

The mercury hit 25 degrees celsius in parts of Ireland today and Met Éireann says we can plan for balmy conditions to stick around for several more days to come.

It’s set to be dry with good clear spells tonight, however some dense mist and fog will visit the midlands and east towards dawn. 

Tomorrow will be another warm and dry day with spells of sunshine developing after the early morning mist and fog dissipates.

It will be slightly cloudier at times through the afternoon and evening but highest temperatures will reach 26 degrees.

It will be warmest away from eastern and northern coasts, in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

Met Éireann says we have a high pressure front, which has moved across Ireland, to thank for the hot and settled end to August.

The meteorological service says Friday will be dry and mostly sunny, though a little less warm than previous days. Highest temperatures will reach 23 degrees, in a light easterly breeze.

The weekend is also set to be dry and sunny, with highs of 23 degrees forecast for both days. It will be cooler in northern areas on Sunday as a northerly breeze takes the edge of the temperatures.

The good news is that Met Éireann says the settled spell of weather will continue “well into next week”.

However, temperatures will begin dipping to around average, with daily maximums of 18 to 21 degrees, and minimums of 9 to 12 degrees. 

