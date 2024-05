MORGAN SPURLOCK, THE director of the 2004 documentary Super Size Me, has died at the age of 53.

Super Size Me, which was directed, written, and produced by Spurlock, was nominated for an Oscar for best documentary feature.

It followed Spurlock as he subsisted on a diet of only McDonald’s fast food for a month, and he had to take the ‘Super Size’ meal if it was offered to him.

McDonald’s discontinued the Super Size option soon after the release of the documentary.

Super Size Me documentary poster Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A 2019 follow-up called “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!” saw Spurlock look at the US chicken industry that breeds and slaughters about 9.5 billion chickens per year.

Spurlock’s brother Craig today confirmed the documentary maker’s death and said that he died “from complications of cancer.”

“It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan,” said Craig Spurlock.

“Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity.

“Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him.”