The Supervalu-branded products that were recalled FSAI
Food Safety

Batches of salmon recalled from Centra and Supervalu due to presence of listeria

Retailers have been asked to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices on shelves.
3.32pm, 14 Oct 2026
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BATCHES OF SALMON sold in Supervalu and Centar have been recalled after listeria was found.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) says the following products have been impacted:

  • SuperValue Signature Taste Dingle Gin Infused Smoked Salmon 100g, with use by date of 31/10/2026
  • SuperValue Signature Taste Handcut Smoked Salmon Ribbons 80g, with use by date of 04/11/2026
  • SuperValue Signature Taste Applewood Smoked Salmon 100g, with use by date of 31/10/2026
  • SuperValue Signature Taste Dill and Black Pepper Smoked Salmon 100g, with use by date of 04/11/2026
  • Inspired By Centra Applewood Smoked Salmon 80g, with use by date of 31/10/2026

Retailers have been asked to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices on shelves.

Listeria monocytogenes is a species of bacterium that causes an infection known as listeriosis.

In healthy people, symptoms can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

However, in people who are more vulnerable, the infection can be severe and can lead to serious complications.

People who are more vulnerable to listeria monocytogenes infections include pregnant women, infants, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The incubation period, the time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing, is on average 3 weeks but can range between three and 70 days.

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