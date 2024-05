SUPPORT FOR SINN Féin has dropped to a level almost on par with Fine Gael, putting the two parties neck and neck as the government faces a decision on when in the next year to call a general election.

New polling conducted by Red C for the Business Post puts Sinn Féin at 23%, a drop of four percentage points since the previous poll in April.

Fine Gael, on the other hand, rose two points to 22%.

Independent candidates stayed at 19% while Fianna Fáil rose one point to 15%.

During its time as the main opposition party over the last four years, Sinn Féin has consistently polled well ahead of Government parties, but this latest slip could be a cause for concern for its members.

Sinn Féin is now receiving its lowest level of support since before the 2020 general election, according to the Business Post’s analysis of its polling, and is 13 percentage points below its record high of 36% in June 2022.

Political parties are currently out on the streets and on social media canvassing and campaigning ahead of the approaching local and European elections on 7 June.

A general election will need to be called in the months ahead as the Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil/Green Party coalition runs down the clock on its term – the question now is when.

Other results in this latest polling were as follows:

Social Democrats, 5% (-1)

Green Party, 4% (+1)

Labour, 4% (+1)

Aontú, 3% (-1)

People Before Profit-Solidarity, 3% (+1+

Other party, 2% (=)

Undecided, 12% (+1)