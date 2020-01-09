Most children who drink alcohol source it from their parents or home

THE MAJORITY OF children who drink alcohol source it from their parents or home, according to a new study on schoolchildren’s behaviour.

More than six in 10 children (64%) surveyed said they had never had an alcoholic drink, an increase of 6% since a similar survey was carried out in 2014.

Of those children who reported ever having had alcohol, 54% received alcohol from a parent, guardian or sibling or reported taking alcohol from the family home, with a further 30% sourcing it from friends.

Overall, 17% of children reported having been ‘really drunk’ (down from 21% in 2014) and 6% of children reported being drunk in the last 30 days (10% in 2014).

The findings are included in the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) Ireland 2018 study which will be launched by Minister for Health Simon Harris and Minister for Health Promotion Catherine Byrne later today.

More than 15,500 children aged 8-18 years across a representative sample of 255 primary and post-primary schools in Ireland took part in the survey.

The Irish study, wish was commissioned by the Department of Health and carried out by the Health Promotion Research Centre at NUI Galway, is part of international research being done across Europe and North America.

The HBSC study takes place every four years, and this is the sixth time that Ireland has taken part.

Smoking and having sex

The study also shows that 11% of children aged 10-17 have tried smoking, a 5% drop from 16% in 2014, and 22% of 12-17-year-olds reported trying e-cigarettes.

Overall, 7% of children surveyed reported using cannabis in the last 12 months, and 4% said they used it in the last 30 days. Boys and older children were more likely to report using cannabis.

Three in 10 (30%) of children reported being bullied in the past couple of months (up from 25% in 2014), while 16% reported being cyberbullied. Overall, there was a 4% drop in life satisfaction and happiness to 43% from 47% in 2014. The report found that girls are significantly less likely to report being happy than boys.

Almost one-quarter (24%) of 15-17 year-olds reported every having had sexual intercourse, down from 27% in 2014. However, of those reporting having had intercourse, use of the birth control pill was down by 4% to 29% in 2018, while there is a 9% drop to 64% in those reporting use of condoms.

Food and diets

The study also contains information on physical activity and the consumption of sugary sweets and drinks. While 52% of children reported exercising four or more times per week, 9% of 10-17 year olds reported being physically inactive. Both figures are static since 2014 and are broadly in line with the findings of other studies.

In terms of food, 23% of children said they consumed fruit more than once a day (unchanged from 2014), 21% said they consumed vegetables more than once a day (slightly down from 22% in 2014), 21% said they eat sweets more than once a day (down from 27% in 2014) and 7% said they drink soft drinks daily or more often (down from 13% in 2014).

Overall, 12% of children reported never having breakfast during weekdays (13% in 2014). Girls, older children and children from lower social class groups were more likely to report never having breakfast during weekdays.

Almost one in five (19%) of children reported ever going to school or to bed hungry because there was not enough food at home (22% in 2014). Boys, younger children and children from lower social class groups were more likely to report ever going to school or to bed hungry.

Overall, 15% of children reported trying to lose weight (16% in 2014). Girls, older children and children from lower social class groups were more likely to report trying to lose weight.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Harris said the health and wellbeing of children is “a key indicator of the health of the nation”. He said he is “pleased to see many positive trends” such as an overall decline in smoking and alcohol use.

However, he added that the number of children trying e-cigarettes and vaping products is “a cause for concern” and will be addressed by new legislation to ban the sale of e-cigarettes to children under the age of 18.

Harris continued: “Given the damaging effect that alcohol can have on the growing brain, the reduction in children trying alcohol and children reporting having been drunk is welcome.

“However, I am struck by the finding that by far the most common source of alcohol for children is within their family home. This is an issue that all of us, as parents and adults in the lives of young people, need to reflect on.

“We need to change our culture around alcohol in Ireland, if we are to reduce the corrosive effects alcohol has on so many young lives.”