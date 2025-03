AN ARSON INVESTIGATION has been launched by gardaí in Co Clare after two vehicles were destroyed and a house suffered extensive damage.

Emergency services responded to the incident at Pearse Avenue, Ennis in the early hours of this morning. Two cars were on fire in the driveway of a home when units arrived.

Members of Clare County Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the scene from Ennis station, along with gardaí and paramedic crews. The front of the home and part of the ground floor has sustained extensive fire damage.

Further damage was prevented once fire crews brought the blaze under control. Both vehicles were destroyed, however.

A garda investigation has been launched following the incident, a spokesperson confirmed. No injuries were reported.