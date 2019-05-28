This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who mugged two tourists in Dublin handed a suspended sentence

The man also pleaded guilty to a separate offence of assault causing harm outside a Dublin pub.

By Declan Brennan Tuesday 28 May 2019, 10:15 PM
36 minutes ago 6,043 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4658743

A RECOVERING DRUG addict who mugged two German tourists at knife point has received a suspended sentence after a judge said he was well on the way to rehabilitation.

Dubliner Sean Carroll (35) held a barber shop-style razor up at two tourists, one of whom had fallen on the ground after her bicycle got caught on the Luas track.

Carroll of Ely Close, Old Court, Tallaght pleaded guilty to two charges of attempted robbery at St Stephen’s Green West on 23 June 2017. He has previous convictions for theft offences.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Carroll had gone up to the tourists and said “give me €20 or I’m going to stab you” while showing them the razor blade.

The tourists were extremely frightened and called gardaí and moved away from Carroll but he came back and repeated his demands and they gave him money.

Judge Greally noted that at the time Carroll was in a period of extreme drug abuse involving cocaine and heroin.

Since these offences he has made extremely radical improvements in life and is now living in accommodation under the Peter McVerry Trust, the court heard. Judge Greally said he had completed residential drug treatment and was now drug free.

“He is well on the road to full rehabilitation,” she said.

She imposed concurrent four year sentences for each robbery and she suspended these terms on condition he engage in offence and victim awareness work with the Probation Service.

Carroll also pleaded guilty to a separate offence of assault causing harm, committed outside a pub in Kilmacud, south Dublin on 19 February 2017.

The court heard he was severely intoxicated and he and another man were trying to get back into the pub after being thrown out. 

Carroll broke a bottle and then began punching this other man on the side of his face. The victim was left with a small scar on his face but downplayed his injuries in statements to gardaí.

Judge Greally imposed a two and a half-year prison sentence for the assault which she also suspended on condition he keep the peace for that period.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie