This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The North's only independent MP is standing down - get set for a potentially nasty battle for her seat

Independent unionist Lady Sylvia Hermon is standing down as an MP.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 9:12 AM
38 minutes ago 2,532 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4882357
Sylvia Hermon's decision to stand down in North Down adds another element of unpredictability to the UK election.
Image: Julien Behal/PA Archive/PA Images
Sylvia Hermon's decision to stand down in North Down adds another element of unpredictability to the UK election.
Sylvia Hermon's decision to stand down in North Down adds another element of unpredictability to the UK election.
Image: Julien Behal/PA Archive/PA Images

THE NORTH’S ONLY independent MP Lady Sylvia Hermon is stepping down and won’t be contesting her seat in the UK election. 

Hermon, the only non-DUP voice representing Northern Ireland in the House of Commons, had represented the North Down constituency for the last 18 years. 

Tributes were paid to her by politicians on both sides of the border. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar called her “honourable and brave”. 

“She has given so much in her 18 years as an MP. I wish her the very best in the future and know she will enjoy having more time with her family,” he said. 

But the decision came as a shock and adds a significant element of unpredictability to the election race in Northern Ireland. 

Hermon, a former Ulster Unionist MP, has been a backbench critic of both the UK government’s Brexit strategy and the DUP’s outspoken support the leaving the EU. 

In recent weeks, Hermon had voted against Boris Johnson’s deal and sought to get reassurances from both him and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith that the constitutional position of the North wouldn’t be impacted by the revised agreement. 

Election

Hermon’s North Down seat has been a long-time target for the DUP. In 2017, the party was only a few thousand votes short of unseating her, with candidate Alex Easton’s vote share growing dramatically from 2015. 

This had set up a tight, potentially nasty, fight in the constituency for Hermon to retain her seat. 

Only this week, in an announcement that may have caused something of a headache for Hermon, Sinn Féin had said it would stand aside in North Down to give Hermon its full support. 

And while the decision would have done little to secure Hermon’s victory – Sinn Féin only received 1.4% share of the vote in 2017 and 0.8% in 2015 – it was a significant signal that pro-remain parties would be working closely together to try and defeat the DUP. 

Her decision to stand aside opens the race up, with a DUP victory being the most plausible outcome based on previous elections. 

That’s significant for the party, because both Nigel Dodds and Emma Little Pengelly are in a dogfight against Sinn Féin and the SDLP to keep their seats, meaning the DUP could return to Westminster something of a diminished grouping. 

Related Reads

04.11.19 It'll be a head-to-head between the DUP and SF as the SDLP stands aside in Belfast North
02.11.19 Four nations, 650 seats and one elephant in the room: What to expect from the UK election?
21.09.19 'We have real opportunities lying ahead': Hopes are high in the Alliance Party ahead of a UK general election

But victory for the DUP isn’t inevitable. In the North Down constituency, 52% of people backed Remain, making the outcome of the race genuinely unpredictable. 

Sinn Féin have little to no chance of victory there, but the party may decide now to run a candidate following Hermon’s departure. 

That might depend on what the Alliance Party does next. The party, which placed third on 8.6% of the vote in 2017, will see the seat as a real opportunity in its heartland of the wider Belfast and Down area. 

The Ulster Unionists may also decide to contest the seat against the DUP, but it will face an uphill struggle to look fully convincing after u-turning on its pledge to contest Dodds’ North Belfast seat. 

Put simply, Hermon’s decision to stand aside has added another twist to a Northern Ireland election that could ultimately shape the direction of politics in the entirety of the UK. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie