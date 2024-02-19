Renewed appeal over whereabouts of 16-year-old boy missing from Dublin since Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who is missing from Dublin.

Tadhg Farrell was last seen on Wednesday, 14 February in the Coolock area of Dublin.

He is described as being approximately 5’5″ in height, of a thin build, with short fair hair, and blue eyes.

Gardaí initially issued a missing persons appeal regarding Tadhg on Saturday but have renewed their appeal this afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding Tadhg’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda station at 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any garda station.