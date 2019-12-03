The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL: Boy B has lodged an appeal against his conviction for the murder of Ana Kriegel.

2. #FEELING CONFIDENT?: Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy faces a motion of no confidence this evening. The four new TDs are among those who will vote.

3. #CERVICALCHECK: A review into the CervicalCheck programme since 2008 has found that there were missed opportunities to prevent or diagnose cancer earlier in over 150 women.

4. #UNDER ARREST: Counter terror detectives have been granted a further 24 hours to question Lisa Smith about her activities since she fled to the so-called Islamic State.

5. #DUBLIN DOCKS: Dublin City Councillors have defended a decision to approve a white-water rafting facility in Dublin’s IFSC.