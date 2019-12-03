This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 3 December, 2019
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 5:04 PM
55 minutes ago 1,478 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4916657
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL: Boy B has lodged an appeal against his conviction for the murder of Ana Kriegel.

2. #FEELING CONFIDENT?: Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy faces a motion of no confidence this evening. The four new TDs are among those who will vote.

3. #CERVICALCHECK:  A review into the CervicalCheck programme since 2008 has found that there were missed opportunities to prevent or diagnose cancer earlier in over 150 women.

4. #UNDER ARREST: Counter terror detectives have been granted a further 24 hours to question Lisa Smith about her activities since she fled to the so-called Islamic State.

5. #DUBLIN DOCKS: Dublin City Councillors have defended a decision to approve a white-water rafting facility in Dublin’s IFSC.

Rónán Duffy

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

