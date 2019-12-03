This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 3 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

CervicalCheck: Missed opportunities to prevent or diagnose cancer earlier for 159 women, review finds

The review from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists found the programme was working effectively, overall.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 3:00 PM
13 minutes ago 348 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4916244
Representatives from the RCOG at a press conference today.
Image: Gráinne Ní Aodha/TheJournal.ie
Representatives from the RCOG at a press conference today.
Representatives from the RCOG at a press conference today.
Image: Gráinne Ní Aodha/TheJournal.ie

A REVIEW INTO the screening history of every woman diagnosed with cervical cancer since the beginning of the CervicalCheck programme in 2008 has found that there were missed opportunities to prevent or diagnose cancer earlier in over 150 women.

For a further 149 women, this review disagreed with the original CervicalCheck slide reading but they didn’t believe this had an “adverse effect on their outcome”. 

It means that in over 30% of cases, the review disagreed with the smear screening diagnoses, but this would “in no way apply to normal screening – it only applies to women who have been diagnosed with cancer”, a press conference was told today.

Overall, however, the review found that the Irish cervical screening programme is “performing effectively”. 

CervicalCheck

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) were called to carry out this review by the government in the wake of the CervicalCheck controversy that came to light after Vicky Phelan won her High Court case in April 2018.

CervicalCheck tests for cell changes in a woman’s cervix. It is not a diagnostic tool – it does not test for cervical cancer.

Phelan and others, including the late Emma Mhic Mhathúna, became advocates for the women affected by cervical cancer.

The service failed to tell women who had been diagnosed with cancer that their original smear tests had been reviewed after their diagnosis.

In some cases the reviews found false negatives in tests and women in these cases may have benefited from an earlier diagnosis and earlier care.

A previous review carried out by Dr Gabriel Scally found that there were significant failures in the governance structures of the screening programme, describing it as “doomed to fail”. The biggest failure, he said was the non-disclosure of information from CervicalCheck audits to patients. 

Minister for Health Simon Harris was also criticised, and had been warned that his decision to offer free repeat smear tests was “dangerous” and it would put the screening programme at risk.

In the Dáil in October this year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar issued a State apology to the women affected by failures in the CervicalCheck programme

‘Missed opportunities’

The government commissioned the review by the RCOG in May 2018.

In total, the review analysed 1,659 slides from 1,038 women, or their next-of-kin who consented to take part in the review. 

Of these, 1,034 of the women had invasive cancer and four women had high-grade abnormal changes detected.

In a statement today, the RCOG said: “The expert panel identified missed opportunities to prevent or diagnose cancer earlier in 159 (15%) of the 1,034 women with cancer. In a further 149 women (15%) the RCOG review panel disagreed with the Cervical Check slide reading, but they did not believe this had an adverse impact on their outcome.”

The review disagreed with the CervicalCheck result in a third of the cases it analysed – 308 out of 1,034.

The RCOG – which is based in London – said this overall pattern found by its review panel is similar to a much larger review involving cervical cancer cases in England. 

Related Reads

23.10.19 'A lack of respect': Vicky Phelan hits out at TDs who didn't attend formal Dáil apology
07.08.19 'Rude', 'didn't care', 'absence of customer service': One woman's experience of CervicalCheck delays
17.07.19 Court cases, a smear test backlog and now an 'IT issue' - 15 months of the CervicalCheck scandal

It also scrutinised colposcopy management in 106 women with cancer, and found that clinical management in a quarter of these cases was “suboptimal” and that an opportunity to prevent cancer or to diagnose it at an earlier stage was missed.

Deaths from cervical cancer in Ireland, meanwhile, rose by around 4% per annum in the years before the CervicalCheck programme began, and have dropped by 6.9% since it was introduced.

Professor Henry Kitchener, the RCOG’s lead assessor, said it was important to acknowledge the inability of cervical screening to prevent all cases of cervical cancer.

“There is clear evidence from falling death rates that the CervicalCheck programme is working effectively and women can have confidence [in it],” he said. 

He added that regular participation in screening remains the “most effective means” at protecting women from cervical cancer.

Concerns

Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly said today that “serious concerns” had been raised by some women about the RCOG’s investigation after RTÉ reported in some cases slides were mislabelled or women were told their original slide was unavailable for review and then later told it had become available. 

“It is not on that such mistakes were made with such a sensitive issue in a scandal that has been characterised by failures and mistakes,” she said. 

The scandal itself was a failure of huge proportions and things did not improve for women thereafter as the screening programme was marked by delays and further mistakes.

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha, Michelle Hennessy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie