Arrests and one man hospitalised as groups armed with knives fight on Dublin's Talbot Street

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE two arrests and one man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a large-scale fight on Talbot Street in Dublin city centre.

The incident happened at 4.30pm yesterday and saw groups of people, some armed with knives, fighting on the street.

Sources have said that at one point a man fled into a bookmakers and the attackers continued to attempt to stab and slash him inside – this caused the staff to take shelter.

It is also understood that there was also an injured man chased as far as Connolly Station by a gang.

A large number of gardaí responded to the incident – they made arrests and assisted the injured.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the incident and said a man has been charged – they are continuing to investigate the incident.

“Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to a public order and assault incident which occurred on Talbot Street, Dublin 1 on Wednesday afternoon.

“One man, aged in his 20s was removed from the scene to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Two men, aged in their 20s were arrested at the scene and were detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the city centre.

“One man has since been charged and is due to appear before Criminal Courts of Justice. The second man was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the spokesperson said.

In November last year a similar fight took place on the street with at least one person hospitalised.

There was much debate last July about violence in the area when an American tourist, Stephen Termini, was also attacked.

Another incident happened on Talbot Street in August when a man was badly beaten.

The Journal reported last year from the street and spoke to local people about their concerns about the level of violent incidents.