Man and woman arrested after €100,000 seized from car in Tallaght

A MAN AND woman have been arrested following the seizure of over €100,000 in cash in Dublin yesterday

The substantial amount of cash was recovered after gardaí intercepted a vehicle in the car park of a retail premises in Tallaght as part of an intelligence-led investigation targeting serious and organised crime involving transnational organised crime gangs.

A man (32) and a woman (26) were subsequently arrested on suspicion of involvement in an offence of money laundering.

They are both currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

The investigation was carried out by gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau with the assistance of the Special Crime Task Force.

A garda spokesperson said the total value of the cash seized is estimated to be in excess of €100,000, subject to “counting following forensic examination”.