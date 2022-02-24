Man shot on farmland on the outskirts of Tallaght dies from his injuries

THE MAN WHO was shot as he walked across private farmland on the outskirts of Tallaght, Dublin, has died from his injuries.

The incident happened off the Blessington Road, in Hazel Grove area of Tallaght.

Keith Conlon, who is from the local area, suffered serious injuries after he was shot in the head yesterday afternoon. He was pronounced dead this afternoon.

A dog that was with him was also shot during the incident.

Advertisement

One avenue of investigation is that a dispute between two men broke out in relation to the dog that was on the land.

A man in his early 50s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.