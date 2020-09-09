This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
Advertisement

Irish government aiming to allow people to travel abroad to visit loved ones for Christmas

Leo Varadkar told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Ireland may lose travel connectivity “for up to 4 years” if “strict” travel rules are not relaxed.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 9:53 AM
1 hour ago 16,361 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5199828
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that Irish government would like for people to be able to travel abroad to visit loved ones for Christmas, as it discussed the Irish government’s plans to change air travel requirements.

He said that they would also like for people to travel for work purposes, as well as sports teams to be permitted to travel.

Speaking on Newstalk and Morning Ireland, Varadkar said that “probably only Iceland and Hungary” have rules that are stricter than Ireland’s; adding that if we’re serious about living with the virus long-term, that means allowing more air travel through giving more travel options. 

He said that air travel advice would be updated as part of the government’s new Covid-19 roadmap to be published next week, and that work, sports and visiting relatives are among the options being considered.

Varadkar also said that rapid testing, which would produce a result within a few minutes, or opting into an initiative by the European Commission, which involves an EU-wide map with green, amber and red areas, will also be considered.

This comes after Ryanair told staff in Cork and Shannon airports that the airline may have to close these bases unless the government eases its quarantine restrictions on people entering the country from abroad.

Currently, Ireland requires every non-Green List country to restrict their movements for 14 days upon arrival in Ireland, in an attempt to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Varadkar said that although travel is important, as the virus came into Ireland “probably through the US and Spain”, there is a “risk” of medium-term loss to Ireland’s international visitors due to Ireland’s “very strict rules” around travel.

There is a risk that if we lose connectivity now we may lose it for good – or at least, not just until next year, but for three or four years.

Travel within Europe is about 40% of what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic, Varadkar said – but in Ireland, it’s around 5% or 10% of what it once was.

“Aviation is a huge industry for Ireland, we’re an island nation, we depend on connectivity for business.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

NPHET is to meet tomorrow, and Cabinet is to meet next Tuesday.

It comes as The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) is calling on the government to provide supports for travel agents who are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Association has supported an official representative group of travel agents for handing in a petition to the Dáil today, as this demonstrates the concerns of travel agents and consumers alike regarding the future of Irish travel.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie