TÁNAISTE SIMON HARRIS is set to attend a high-level meeting with a number of European foreign ministers this morning, where ongoing conflict in both Ukraine and Gaza will be addressed.

The meeting comes on the foot of a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, in which 34 people were killed.

The attack on civilians returning from Palm Sunday services has drawn widespread condemnation.

Harris described the attack as “utterly despicable”.

“To see an attack on people as they go about their daily lives, to see people killed an injured, many of whom were on their way to church on Sunday … really does not speak of a country that wants peace.

“Putin continues to put obstacles in relation to that ceasefire being in place whilst continuing to bombard Ukraine.”

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called for a “strong response” from Europe.

“Enemy missiles hit an ordinary city street, an ordinary life: houses, educational institutions, cars on the street,” he said on social media.

“And this is on a day when people go to church: Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord’s Entry into Jerusalem.”

Advertisement

He added: “Only bastards can do this.”

Today’s EU meeting will also involve an update from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha on “Russia’s ongoing aggression”, a statement from Harris said this morning.

Harris has said that he will express Ireland’s continued and “unwavering” support for Ukraine during the meeting.

“This meeting comes at a crucial moment in terms of the trajectory of the war in Ukraine,” he said.

“It will be an opportunity also to get an update from Foreign Minister Sybiha about developments on the ground and how best the EU can continue its support for the Ukrainian people.”

The meeting will also see the first-ever sitting of the EU-Palestine High Level Dialogue, during which the EU and Palestinian Authority will exchange views concerning the conflict in Gaza, as well as the prospects for advancing the two-state solution.

Foreign ministers will also talk about how to cover a major funding gap for the Palestinian Authority, whose finances have been hit hard by the war in Gaza.

It is expected that ministers will also hold informal discussions on tariffs and trade.

“I look forward to engaging constructively with my EU counterparts on the situation around tariffs,” Harris said ahead of the meeting.

“We deeply welcome the announcement by President Trump of a pause on some tariffs for 90 days and the EU decision that followed to also implement a pause. This provides an opportunity to get around the table and try and find a negotiated way forward.”

Elsewhere today, European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is to hold talks with US officials in Washington with the aim of reaching a deal on tariffs.