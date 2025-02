THE TÁNAISTE HAS said that Ireland must take its own security “more seriously than ever” to support European partners in a changing “volatile” environment.

Simon Harris, who is Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, made the comments at a conference in Dublin entitled “A changing Europe – our part in shaping the next evolution of our Union”.

Harris’ speech was echoing comments to The Journal last Friday by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin about the need for increased capability for the Irish Defence Forces in the wake of European defence concerns.

“In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, all EU Member States have examined and re-examined their foreign, security and defence policies. This is also the case for Ireland.

“Our commitment to a values-based foreign policy, to multilateralism, and to a policy of military neutrality does not insulate us from the impacts of a rapidly changing and volatile international security environment that has become the new reality across Europe.

“We recognise the very real sense of threat felt by many of our fellow Member States. And we must respond to that. It is our duty and our obligation to take our own security, and our responsibility towards our like-minded partners, more seriously than ever,” Harris said.

‘Steadfast’

During the speech Harris also reaffirmed Ireland’s “steadfast” support for Ukraine as it continues to confront the Russian invasion. He said the Irish stance mirrors the united European Union response to the conflict.

“As they defend their nation, Ukrainians are also defending our fundamental European and universal freedoms: the rights of all people to live peacefully, within their own borders, without fear of being attacked. And the right to choose their own future,” he said.

Harris said that he will be at the EU Munich Security Conference over the weekend in Germany and he said there will be detailed discussions about defence and Ukraine at that event.

In an apparent reference to news of US and Russian discussions about a peace deal he said: “We need to be clear that a bad deal for Ukraine is a bad deal for all of us.” He said that Europe must be front and centre on any deal and the continent’s best interests must be considered.

Security at home

Harris said at home that his Government is “advancing a range of measures” to build on security in Ireland.

He said this includes a National Security Strategy and the country’s first National Maritime Security Strategy. The National Security Strategy document has been in the pipeline since 2019.

“We are committed to transforming our Defence Forces, including through a significant increase in the defence budget, which will bring it to €1.5 billion, in 2022 prices, by 2028.

“The Government is also committed to broadening and deepening Ireland’s international security engagement, in areas such as protecting our critical undersea infrastructure or countering cyber and hybrid threats.

“As a committed EU Member State, Ireland is determined to actively contribute to the formation of our evolving shared global outreach, and emerging policies and instruments. We do this in line with our national priorities, interests and values,” he said.

Harris said that the upcoming European Commission White Paper on the Future of European Defence, will be closely studied by Ireland.

He added that it will seek to “mitigate some of the multitude of threats and challenges” in the EU security sphere.

Harris added that Ireland has “engaged constructively” on its preparation.

“Ireland’s key contention is that this must be an EU-led and EU-driven process that provides real value and delivers on capabilities for all Member States. Including those, like us, who are not members of NATO.

“As many of you will be aware, the forthcoming White Paper reflects a much stronger focus in the area of Security and Defence within the new Commission and, indeed, throughout the European Union more broadly,” he added.

Harris referenced the appointment of Europe’s first Commissioner for Defence and Space and how Poland put security as a core principle of its current EU Presidency.

The Tánaiste said that Ireland’s upcoming Presidency, next year, will see security as an “overriding concern for the EU” across a range of sectors and Departments.

“Ireland is more than ready to play that leadership role to strengthen European security in all its dimensions,” he added.