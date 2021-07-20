#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 23°C Tuesday 20 July 2021
Advertisement

Taoiseach raises 'serious concerns' with Boris Johnson over British government's proposals on legacy issues

The Taoiseach said the UK Government’s statements on the NI Protocol, to be made at Westminster tomorrow, would be carefully considered.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 6:36 PM
18 minutes ago 926 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5500784
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE TAOISEACH AND UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke by telephone this afternoon, where they discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol, and exchanged views on the current Covid-19 situation.

Micheál Martin said that the UK Government’s statements on the Protocol, to be made at Westminster tomorrow, would be carefully considered and he stressed the EU-UK framework for issues related to the Protocol.

The Taoiseach also raised legacy issues, including serious concerns at the British Government’s proposals.

He emphasised that there can be no pre-determined outcome to the consultation process currently underway.

Martin and Johnson agreed to stay in touch with a statement adding that they looked forward to an opportunity to meet in person in the future.

In a read out from Downing Street about the same conversation, a statement said Johnson told Martin that “pragmatism” is needed to mend the issues being caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol, as the UK prepares to announce its own proposed solution.

The statement went on to say that during the phone call with the Taoiseach, Johnson called for the European Union to have an open mind to possible solutions required to address the “serious challenges” to trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The men had been due to meet in person in the UK, until Johnson was told to self-isolate after coming into close contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for coronavirus at the weekend.

The Protocol was negotiated as part of Britain’s divorce from Brussels to avoid a hard border with Ireland, by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.

But the introduction of checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea has angered Unionists, arguing the Brexit terms have weakened Northern Ireland’s links with the rest of the UK.

In the readout of conversation, a Downing Street spokeswoman said:

“The Prime Minister emphasised that the way the Protocol is currently operating is causing significant disruption for the people in Northern Ireland.

“He made clear the UK Government’s commitment to protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions.

“He said the EU must show pragmatism and solutions needed to be found to address the serious challenges that have arisen with the Protocol.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The Prime Minister said that the UK Government would outline its approach on the Northern Ireland Protocol to Parliament tomorrow.”

During their call, the leaders also discussed the UK’s proposals on addressing the Troubles legacy in Northern Ireland, which the Taoiseach has called “wrong”.

Last week it was announced that plans are afoot to create a statute of limitations ending all prosecutions for incidents up to April 1998.

The legislation would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries, and would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.

The No 10 spokeswoman added: “The Prime Minister stressed that the current focus on criminal justice is not working for anyone and looked forward to further engagement with the Irish Government, parties in Northern Ireland and others on the UK’s proposals.”

With reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie