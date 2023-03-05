Taoiseach to speak at ceremony commemorating first flying of the tricolour 175 years ago

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will speak at a ceremony in Waterford today to commemorate the first flying of the tricolour 175 years ago.

The Irish national flag was first flown at the Wolfe Tone Club in Waterford City by Irish nationalist leader Thomas Francis Meagher in 1848.

The flag flew for eight days before being removed by authorities.

Chair of the event’s organising committee Ann Cusack said she is “honoured and delighted that An Taoiseach can join us here to commemorate the first ever raising of the tricolour 75 years ago”.

She noted that the tricolour “is not just a symbol of the state, but a symbol of peace and understanding which is the message that we are proud to promote”.

The green of the flag symbolises Catholics, the orange represents Protestants, while the white in the middle represents peace between the two.

Varadkar will be guest speaker on today at the flag raising ceremony at 12pm on Waterford’s Mall.

The ceremony will also include a wreath laying ceremony and military parade.

The Irish Naval Ship L.E. James Joyce will be docked in Waterford Harbour and the Irish Military Vehicle Group (IMVG) will have a display of vehicles and weapons, while the Civil Defence will also have vehicles and equipment on show.

Joining An Taoiseach will be members of the Diplomatic Corps including Ambassadors to Ireland from Britain, United States, France, Canada, Australia, Belgium and Ukraine.

Retired Irish diplomat Dan Mulhall is Patron of the Thomas Francis Meagher Tricolour movement.

He said: “It is a great honour to have been asked to be the Patron for the commemoration of Thomas Francis Meagher and the flying of our Tricolour for the first time in Waterford in 1848.

“I look forward to celebrating our national flag and the man who inspired it in the place where the flag was first flown.”