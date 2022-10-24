Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 24 October 2022
Advertisement

Taoiseach congratulates Rishi Sunak but SDLP leader labels his 'coronation a farce'

The SDLP leader has called for an early general election, but a senior Tory MP has said this will not happen.

50 minutes ago 5,451 Views 3 Comments
Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaks to the media after the 62nd plenary of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaks to the media after the 62nd plenary of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly.
Image: PA

Updated 48 minutes ago

THE TAOISEACH HAS congratulated Rishi Sunak on being appointed the new leader of the Conservative party and soon-to-be British prime minister.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tweeted: “Congratulations @RishiSunak on becoming leader of the Conservative Party.

“I look forward to working with you, as British PM, on the important issues we face on these islands, and globally.”

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also congratulated Sunak and said that he “worked hard to achieve this”.

Varadkar added: “These are challenging times of war, inflation, global uncertainty. I look forward to the UK working with Ireland and the EU as friends and allies in the years ahead.”

Rishi Sunak won the contest after rival Penny Mordaunt ended her bid for the top job just minutes before the number of nominations for each candidate were due to be announced this afternoon.

Sunak, who will become the third prime minister since early September, will move into No 10 at a time of economic pressure, with calls for a general election from opposition parties mounting.

One of those calling for a general election is SDLP leader Colm Eastwood.

The Foyle MP described his “coronation” as a “farce” and added that Sunak has no mandate to serve as British prime minister.

Eastwood said: “It is completely illegitimate and an affront to democracy for the Tories to elevate Rishi Sunak to the position of prime minister with no mandate whatsoever.

“Sunak’s predecessors have completely destroyed the public’s confidence in politics and wrecked the economy and he should not be allowed another two years to desperately attempt to clean up their mess.

“The circus that has surrounded British politics has to end and the only way to do that is through a General Election and the establishment of a Labour-led Government.

“People have been clear they are sick of the Tories and want a Labour-led Government, it’s time for the adults to take over.”

However, senior Tory MP Simon Hoare said Sunak told the party today that there will be no early general election.

Hoare told reporters: “He is actually going to hit the ground running. We have no time to lose.

“Certainly, he said that there will be no early general election.”

With additional reporting from Press Association

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie