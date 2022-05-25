#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 25 May 2022
Advertisement

Taoiseach at Davos: 'Wind is Ireland's oil and that's how we're going to play it'

Micheál Martin was speaking to Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 25 May 2022, 4:38 PM
53 minutes ago 3,903 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5774012
Taoiseach Micheál Martin
Taoiseach Micheál Martin
Taoiseach Micheál Martin

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has told a TV interview in Davos that “wind is Ireland’s oil” and that Europe’s move away from Russian oil could present an opportunity for this country. 

Martin was speaking to Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos, where he was part of a panel earlier today alongside the leaders of Netherlands and Slovakia. 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar also travelled to the summit and spoke to Bloomberg yesterday

An Taoiseach spoke to Bloomberg about the Northern Ireland Protocol, the war in Ukraine and the energy and inflation crises affecting Europe. 

Speaking about the latter, he said it could present long-term opportunities for Ireland. 

“For the next decade, the big investment in Ireland will be in offshore wind,” he said. 

In Ireland we’ve one of the windiests coasts in the world, particularly in the western seaboard. So wind is Ireland’s oil and that’s how we’re going to play it for the long term. Certainly, by the mid 2030s we want to be exporting energy and that’s our ambition.

Martin said the EU’s only path is towards renewables and that Ireland will have to “double down on that” amid the current pressure on fossil fuel prices. 

“I think this is a watershed in the transition from fossil fuels to renewables,” he said. 

Martin added that the inflation crisis will “get worse towards the end of the year” but that this was part Vladimir Putin’s war aims and that democracies must “hold the line”. 

I genuinely believe in what President Biden says, that there is a very significant challenge ahead of us, between those of us of like-minded states, democracies, who cherish these values versus the authoritarian regimes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Brexit

Speaking about the current impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Martin questioned whether there was “a will” within the UK government to resolve it. 

The UK government has threatened to unilaterally change some elements of the Protocol agreed between the UK and EU, with Martin saying this was “not how democracies and countries of like mind normally behave”. 

Disputes of this kind need a will to resolve them, I’ve questioned myself whether that will exists, particularly within the United Kingdom government, for quite some time. When I met with the European Union vice president last year I asked him to go to Northern Ireland and meet all the parties and listen and come back with new proposals. He did all of that, last October he came forward with a significant set of proposals but he was not reciprocated by the UK government at the time. 

Martin added that he believes the UK government hasn’t given negotiations “a chance” and he suggested there may be “different agendas at play”. 

“We’re concerned as to whether there are different agendas at play, or whether the UK government really wants to settle this because I don’t see the landing zone for the UK government, or they’re not clear what would resolve this.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie