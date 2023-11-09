Taoiseach to attend Gaza aid conference in Paris today

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will travel to Paris today to attend a conference on humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza.

Hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, the conference will assess the deteriorating situation and the urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza, particularly in terms of health, food, water and electricity.

The Taoiseach will engage with leaders from the region on issues such as facilitating people to leave Gaza safely, and with agencies working in Gaza, including UNWRA and the Red Cross, to hear firsthand about the situation on the ground there.

Speaking ahead of the conference, the Taoiseach said the situation in Gaza is “critical”.

“We urgently need a humanitarian ceasefire and a significant scaling up of humanitarian access and supplies to get vital aid to people there. I thank President Macron for convening this important conference because decisive action is needed.

“Leaders will discuss how we can better respond to the urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza, particularly in terms of health, food, water, medicines and electricity. Ireland has already committed an additional €13 million to help the people of Gaza, and we want to do more,” he said.

The humanitarian conference has been hastily put together on the margins of the annual Paris Peace Forum.

It will aim to “mobilise all partners and stakeholders to respond to the needs” of Gazans, a Macron adviser told reporters yesterday.

Macron’s office also said that no Israeli representative will attend, although he will inform Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the results.

The French leader spoke to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday, as both countries are playing a key role in attempts to bring more aid into the Gaza Strip.

Fighting is raging more than a month after the unprecedented 7 October attacks on Israel by Hamas, sparking the deadliest ever war in Gaza.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, more than 10,500 people, many of them children, have been killed by Israeli forces.

Recent weeks have seen growing calls for humanitarian “pauses” while Ireland has been steadfast in its call for a humanitarian ceasefire to allow aid to enter Gaza.

International concern over the fate of Gaza’s civilians, most of whom cannot flee the sealed-off territory, has prompted calls for a ceasefire.

But Israel has stated it will not stop until its objective of destroying the Palestinian militant group Hamas is achieved.

Netanyahu has said there will be no fuel delivered to Gaza and no ceasefire with Hamas unless the hostages are freed.

With reporting by © AFP 2023