Taoiseach's breakfast meeting with US Vice President cancelled as her husband has Covid

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN will no longer be attending the St Patrick’s Day breakfast at the Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence tomorrow due her husband testing positive for Covid-19.

The US second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, but the US Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, the White House has said.

It is tradition during the St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington DC for the Taoiseach to have breakfast with the Vice President.

Generally, this meeting takes place the morning before the Taoiseach meets the US President in the Oval Office in the White House.

There was some controversy surrounding the breakfast at the Vice President’s house in recent years.

In 2018, breaking with the tradition of allowing the media access to the conversation, the press were left on the lawn of the Vice President’s home.

At the time, the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was the US administration that made the decision to have the meeting in private. Prior to the meeting, Varadkar repeatedly said he would talk with Pence about social issues, including LGBT rights.

The following year, in 2019, Varadkar’s partner Matt Barrett was invited to attend the St Patrick’s Day celebrations at Pence’s house.

The change in schedule for Martin this year means the Taoiseach’s first meeting of the day will now be the Speaker’s Lunch on Capitol Hill, where he will meet with senior members of Congress.

The US ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin has also said she has tested positive for Covid-19 and will also be unable to attend the St Patrick’s Day events at Capitol Hill and the White House.

Tonight, the Taoiseach is due to attend a fundraising gala where he will be given a leadership award. US President Joe Biden will also be in attendance this evening.