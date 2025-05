TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has paid tribute to the two teenage boys who tragically died after drowning off the coast of Buncrana at the weekend.

Matt Sibanda, 18, and Emmanuel Familola, 16, are understood to have been playing football on Saturday when they went into the sea to retrieve a ball.

“Very saddened at the shocking and tragic passing of Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda in Buncrana over the weekend,” the Taoiseach wrote on social media.

He described the incident as a “heartbreaking loss of two young lives”.

“Thinking of their families, friends, the local community and the first responders at this devastating time,” he said.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has also extended his condolences.

“I want to extend my condolences to the families and friends of Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda who drowned yesterday off the coast of Buncrana. It was a terrible tragedy,” he said.

Emmanuel Familola attended Scoil Mhuire Buncrana.

His school has paid tribute to him online, saying there are are “no words that can fully capture the pain and sorrow we are feeling right now”.

“Emmanuel embodied the true ethos of Scoil Mhuire. He was known for his warm personality, gentle humour, and thoughtful nature,” the school’s tribute said.

“He immersed himself fully in our school community and was highly regarded by staff and students alike.”

Emmanuel had just completed Transition Year and was “looking forward to starting his Senior Cycle”.

“Just last week he completed a work experience in the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was ambitious and full of potential, always appreciative of the opportunities he was given and he never failed to show gratitude.”

Matt Sibanda attended school at Crana College.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the loss of our beloved student, Matt Sibanda, who tragically lost his life at sea,” the school has said.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to Matt’s family, who are grieving the unimaginable loss of their cherished son and loved one.

“The entire community of Crana College, including students, staff, Board of Management, and parents, are heartbroken following the tragic events that occurred in Buncrana on Saturday.”

Both schools have taken steps to provide supports to grieving students.

Members of the community attended a prayer vigil at St Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana yesterday in memory of the two students.

“I welcome you all in such huge numbers this afternoon with members of the local community, especially the families of Matt and Emmanuel, who are in awful trauma today,” the congregation heard.

“Yesterday, this time 24 hours ago, the sun was shining, the sky was blue, the sea was attractive, everything was wonderful.

“Today, a dark cloud has come over everybody in different ways, but especially the families of Emmanuel and Matt.”

Sinn Féin councillor Jack Murray, speaking to RTÉ, said the boys went in to the water “like any kid would do, it’s what I would have done myself, they went in after the ball”.

“The innocence of kids playing football and this is the outcome of it, there’s no words to describe how awful this incident is.”

Contains additional reporting by Press Association