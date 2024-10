A MEETING WILL take place today between an Taoiseach Simon Harris and his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati at Government Buildings in Dublin city.

The leaders are meeting after the conflict between Israel and militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon reached its one-month mark yesterday.

Thousands of Lebanese civilians have been displaced and killed by Israeli air strikes on the capital city of Beirut and in a limited ground invasions along the southern border as it continues its offensive against the malita.

During that time, dozens of UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon have also been injured after Israeli attacks on bases or threatened and ordered to leave the area. Peacekeepers have been forced to bunker down in bases as skirmishes take place outside observation posts.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin pledged €2 million to an international relief fund for Lebanon, bring the total aid to the country from to €7 million. He later pledged a further €5 million for a relief fund established by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Taoiseach Simon Harris is expected to express his deep concern for the citizens of Lebanon as the Israeli military turns its attention in the region to Hezbollah.

Harris will condemn attacks on densely populated areas, such as one in southern Beirut on Wednesday where four Israeli strikes destroyed a residential complex in the Laylaki suburb.

He will also emphasise Ireland’s support for re-establishing the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 – the UN’s legally-binding ruling that demands a ceasefire between Israeli military and Hezbollah and establishes boundaries where neither faction can enter.

It is the same ruling that Irish peacekeepers based in Lebanon work to protect and which is currently being breached. The Taoiseach will express his concerns over these breaches in international law by Israel to Mikati.