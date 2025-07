IT’S BEEN THREE years since Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited Japan and this time around his message in Tokyo is that both Ireland and Japan are two “peace loving” nations.

In a time when Europe has kicked to touch taking any action against Israel over its breach of its EU trade agreement, simply stating that it will look at the matter again in a number of weeks, the Taoiseach used his meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to state that the two countries’ friendship is anchored in its “shared values and commitment to democracy” .

More importantly Martin noted that both Ireland and Japan are also committed “to an international rules based order”.

The Taoiseach has been at pains to highlight in recent times how international law and organisations such as the UN that seek to uphold them are being eroded.

On the final day of his visit this week, the Taoiseach will travel to Hiroshima, where he will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph to mark 80 years since the atomic bombing.

The current geopolitical threats in the world are not lost on the Taoiseach during his visit to Japan.

Martin told the prime minister today that both countries agree with “avoiding war and conflict at all costs”.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Hiroshima this week, Martin said he will remember those who suffered and he will meet survivors.

“I am going there in all solemnity to reflect our commitment to nuclear disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation,” he said.

Martin also said he is looking forward to officially opening Ireland House, which will house the new Irish embassy in Tokyo.

“Three years ago I dug the sod, and now I’ll see the finished building, it is beautiful,” he said.

Taoiseach meets Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba DFA DFA

It is the biggest capital spend by the state outside of Ireland, with a budget of €21 million. The grand opening will be marked with a reception later today.

The Japanese prime minister congratulated the Taoiseach on the newly built building which he said will serve as a hub for Japan-Ireland exchanges.

“Toward the year 2027, which marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relationship, we would like to advance a wide-ranging concrete cooperation in such areas as security, economy, agriculture, digital, cultural and people-to-people exchanges – thereby developing our bilateral relationship even further,” said the prime minister.