No plans for more restrictions this week, but Taoiseach can't rule out discussions after Christmas

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said there are “no plans for meetings this week” to discuss the Covid-19 situation, but said he could not rule out further discussions to assess matters after Christmas.

“We said from the outset these [restrictions] would be in place until the end of January but they would be kept on constant review,” said Martin.

Until 30 January all restaurants, bars, cinemas and theatres must close at 8pm, there is a 50% capacity limit at live events and sports, and tighter movement restrictions for close contacts of Covid cases.

The Taoiseach’s comments come as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson rules out any further restrictions for Christmas.

The Taoiseach told reporters yesterday that he is in daily contact with officials and public health experts to get a read on the situation. The government is still awaiting data on the impact the Omicron variant might have on hospitalisations and ICU, stating there is still a great deal of uncertainty.

“But in terms of any further advices, they will obviously come from NPHET. But I would see something similar to what occurred last week – we would have engagement, talking through issues before we have formal meetings, and those engagements would be between the key principals,” he said, adding that there have been many “twists and turns” so it makes sense the government keep it under review.

He said people need some degree of a “settled horizon” which is why government were anxious to make it clear that given that decisions were only made last Friday, that time be given to assess the impact of the latest restrictions.

“So there are no plans for meetings this week, or for any change to the situation this week,” he said.

When asked if meetings might be held next week, he said:

“I think I said last week that a week is a long time in Covid… We’ll have to see.

“The key data we’re waiting on is the impact of Omicron and its severity – how severe is omicron? And some studies are emerging – we’re watching South Africa but it may not be demographically applicable to here, seasonality-wise,” he said

“The United Kingdom is clearly one that we have to watch in terms of similarities, in terms of research that’s going on there, so that will inform how we approach this. We’ll look at numbers and so forth. But we’re very hopeful, well, hopeful that the combination of measures we’ve taken so far and the rollout of the booster campaign will enable us to get through this,” said the Taoiseach.

“But as I’ve said consistently, nobody can rule anything out,” he added.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the plan is to have the current restrictions in place until 30 January, but to keep everything under close review so as to see “if it deteriorates” or if it turns out “not as bad as we feared”.

He said the government decided to get their communications right with the public, stating that it was agreed that it wold be “would better not to be speculating on review dates” or on the possibility of the restrictions being eased sooner or tightened. He said such speculation is “unfair” on people.

“People want clarity,” he said, adding that the plan is for restrictions to remain in place until 30 January.

Varadkar said there are “no plans to ease them between now and then,” he said.