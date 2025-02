TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said the European Union needs to “act as one” in responding to any threat of tariffs levied by US President Donald Trump.

After imposing tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, Trump said last night that he “definitely” intends to levy new tariffs on the European Union as well.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a timeline but it’s going to be pretty soon,” he said. “The European Union, it’s an atrocity what they’ve done.”

Experts have warned that Trump’s tariffs could upset the global economy.

Trump’s threat of EU tariffs are at the forefront of the minds of European leaders, including the Taoiseach, as they meet today in today in Brussels.

Speaking as he arrived at the meeting this morning, Martin said: “First of all, the European Union has to act as one. We are an economic entity. We have a single market.

“Trade is a competency of the Commission and, obviously, member states have an input into how Europe will respond and how Europe navigates this period,” he said.

“First of all, we have to see what happens and assess it and measure it, calibrate the impacts, and then develop our response.

“But I wouldn’t do anything prematurely right now, until we see what exactly is being proposed – if something is being proposed – but I think what is essential that the European Union acts as one and will act as one,” the Taoiseach said.

“I think in unity, there is strength.”

French President Emmanuel Macron took a more hardline approach.

“If we are attacked in terms of trade, Europe, as a true power, will have to stand up for itself and therefore react,” Macron said as he arrived for the leaders’ talks.

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the bubbling trade war is “unnecessary and stupid”.

“We have to do everything to avoid these totally unnecessary and stupid tariff walls or trade wars,” Tusk said.

The relationship between the EU and US is one of the “fundamental issues” due to be discussed at today’s meeting, as well as security and defence and the EU-UK relationship.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is the first to meet formally with heads of government of EU member states since Brexit.

Speaking earlier today on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke sought to downplay any risk of economic shock to Ireland from Trump’s policies.

Burke detailed the ways that Ireland is trying to ward off problems, including strengthening diplomatic relations in the US, highlighting Irish foreign direct investment into the US, and setting up a council of business experts in the US to advise the Irish government.

Burke said that the pharmaceutical industry in Ireland – a sector Trump has said he wants to try to lure back to the US – has a firm “bedrock” in Ireland.

He said pharmaceutical companies based in Ireland have a “huge resource, talent and skills base” that “can’t be rooted up and walked away from”, adding that Ireland is an “agile economy providing them with the best skills”.

On tariffs, Burke said: “We haven’t seen the shape of tariffs yet, if they are to be brought in. We don’t know if they’re going to be broad or if they’re going to be specific.

“We are looking at an event that potentially could happen but we don’t know yet.”

He said that the EU and US should work to “de-escalate any issues” and highlight the “benefit of a healthy relationship” as trading partners.