TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has said that the European Union has not done enough to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza, and that human rights laws in trade agreements need to be enforced.

When world leaders look back, this period of time will be one of “dark shame”, he said.

It’s estimated that over 40,000 people, including more than 15,000 children, have been killed in Israel’s war with Hamas since October.

It has been increasingly difficult for humanitarian workers to get much-needed aid into the Gaza Strip, which Harris says “hasn’t been talked about enough” recently.

The death toll does not include those who have died of starvation and other illnesses due to widespread famine and Israel’s targeting of healthcare facilities in so-called “safe zones”.

The Irish government’s position is crystal clear, that there needs to be an immediate ceasefire.

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken said yesterday that Israel has accepted a US “bridging proposal” for a Gaza truce deal, and pressed Hamas to do the same, having earlier said the talks may be the “last opportunity” for a ceasefire.

The Taoiseach said he was “encouraged” by Blinken’s comments and called on all parties involved to “dig deep” to try to come to an agreement.

Can the Irish government do more? I ask myself that every single day. I mean that very sincerely.

“I do not believe the world, including the European Union, has done enough to bring about a ceasefire. And I believe when we look back at this period in time, it will be a time of dark shame for the world,” he said.

“I’m the head of the government of a member state of the European Union, and I want today to see the EU-Israel Association Agreement reviewed. So too does the prime minister of Spain. So too does the prime minister of Slovenia.

“I hope other colleagues will join us, should these talks not progress … because that is a very practical measure that we can take.

“What message do we send out to the world when we have human rights laws in trade association agreements that don’t seem to kick in? I mean, they’re not there just to make the document longer. They have to have meaning.”