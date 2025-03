FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe has said he is “extremely concerned” about the impact of the Trump administration’s likely tariffs on exports from the pharmaceutical industry.

Donohoe said there will be “many ups and downs” as the EU responds to the threats, but cautioned that any response from the EU must create “incentives for negotiation” for the White House.

Donohoe, who is president of the Eurogroup of EU finance ministers, also told RTÉ’s Prime Time that “it’s an open question to say the least,” as to whether the US wants to be a partner with the European Union.

Since his return to the White House in January, US President Donald Trump has announced a barrage of tariffs on various goods that the US imports from other countries.

The most recent was the announcement this week of new tariffs on cars and car parts coming from outside the US – and Trump has signalled that pharma is next on his list, namechecking Ireland in an address earlier this week.

Speaking last night, Donohoe said US tariff threats pose “significant and real difficulties” for Ireland’s economy but stressed that he believes the country will be able to “rise to the test” ahead.

“I’m extremely concerned but I and this country have faced other really big tests and challenges in the past,” Donohoe told RTÉ.

He said the “scale of change” will mean “significant and real difficulties” for Ireland’s economy.

The Fine Gael TD added that he believes Ireland will be able to meet the incoming threats because of “how good the people are who work in these companies, the contributions they’ve made to our country” and because of Ireland’s membership of the EU.

Asked if like new Canadian prime minister Mark Carney he believes the current US administration are no loner reliable trading partners, Donohoe held back from going as far as Carney, but warned the US are much less favourable to the EU in the Trump administration.

Carney said in an address last night that Canada’s “old relationship we had with the United States” – based on economic collaboration and military cooperation “is over” following the Trump administration’s threats to impose tariffs and to make Canada a US state.

“I believe the American economy and I believe the employers that are located here in Ireland and in Europe are reliable partners,” Donohoe said. “I see that gain and again.”

But he added: “I think it’s a very open question to say the least does the United States want to be a partner with the European Union of these economic issues.”

Donohoe said negotiations to resolve the tariff war would need to be based around a framework that would put the EU and US back on a stable footing, while warning that a resolution “could take time”.

“But that is he journey we have ahead of us and w e will make the very best of it,” the Dublin Central TD said.