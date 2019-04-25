This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 25 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tayto fall foul of ad rules for Facebook posts encouraging excessive consumption

One of the offending posts featured a sharing pack of Mighty Munch and a message from a “sound spud” who said he would not be sharing.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 4:17 PM
1 hour ago 5,737 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4606574
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

COMPLAINTS MADE AGAINST advertisements on Tayto’s Facebook page have been upheld after the state’s advertising watchdog ruled that the posts encouraged excessive consumption of crisps.

A complainant contacted the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) about three posts on Tayto’s official page.

One of the posts featured two open suitcases filled with packets of Tayto crisps along with the caption: ”Monday musing: ‘Just have one…SAID NOONE [sic] EVER’”.

The second post featured a broken Easter egg containing crisps. It was captioned: 

“I’m still working my way through the Easter chocolate & I’m trying out some flavoursome combinations! First up is… Dark chocolate and Cheese & Onion (Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it!). Anyone with me?”

The third post showed a sharing pack of Tayto Mighty Munch along with the message: “#CrispPicOfTheDay. A sound spud just sent me this pic. He said he’s not sharing! Who would :)”.

The complainant said the posts breached the advertising code because they encouraged excessive and irresponsible consumption of crisps.

In response Tayto owner Largo Foods said their posts were intended to be “fun and entertaining” and were not intended to encourage irresponsible consumption.

The ASAI’s Complaints Committee upheld the complaint against two of the posts, concluding that they encouraged people to overeat but it rejected the complaint against the Easter egg post saying the use of the term “still working my way through” implied that the crisp consumption would take place at different times rather than in one sitting.

The committee ruled that the two offending posts be withdrawn or amended and noted that care must be taken to avoid the encouragement of excess consumption.

The person also complained that the posts targeted children. In response Largo Foods provided analytics showing that 98.7% of their Facebook fans were over the age of 18. The ASAI’s Complaints Committee dismissed this second complaint.

E-cigarettes

The complaints against Largo Foods are one of 13 case reports in the latest ASAI complaints bulletin.

The ASAI also upheld complaints about a tweet from Vape Business Ireland which referred to using a vape to quit smoking.

As no e-cigarettes are licenced by the Health Products Regulatory Authority for smoking cessation the tweet was found to be in breach of the advertising code. The ASAI ruled that the ad must not reappear in its current form.

A complaint against Aer Lingus over the advertised price of bringing pets on a flight was also upheld.

“The latest complaints bulletin from the ASAI illustrates our ability to handle complaints across a large number of mediums,” the ASAI’s Chief Executive Orla Twomey said.

The ASAI is committed to protecting consumers in relation to advertising – across all mediums – and our approach is to work with all advertisers to ultimately ensure that all marketing communications are legal, truthful, decent and honest.

The head of the body’s Complaint’s Committee, Bairbre Redmond, said it has spent considerable time highlighting awareness of best practice in the advertising industry in recent years.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie