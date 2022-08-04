Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 4 August 2022
Advertisement

Tayto Park visitors sheltered in gift shop after three bison escaped from enclosure in March

Customers were confined to the gift shop until the bison herd manager arrived.

By Darragh McDonagh Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 11:45 AM
44 minutes ago 4,816 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5832813
Image: Shutterstock/O.S. Fisher
Image: Shutterstock/O.S. Fisher

VISITORS TO TAYTO Park were forced to shelter in a gift shop after three bison broke out of their enclosure and were spotted beside one of the theme park rides in an incident that occurred in March.

The alarm was raised by the retail manager after a customer reported seeing bison next to an amusement ride at the park in Meath, and the zookeeping team initiated the escaped animal procedure immediately.

“All visitors were removed from that area and brought into the retail shop, which was the nearest secure building to the animals,” a staff member wrote in an email to the government department responsible for zoo licensing.

Customers were confined to the gift shop until the bison herd manager arrived and returned the animals to their paddock with the assistance of zookeepers. The section of fence that the bison had broken through was later repaired.

“The incident was resolved quickly and efficiently by staff following the emergency drills we have in place,” the staff member reported in the email to an official in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Bison are the largest land-dwelling mammals in their native North America, growing up to two metres tall and weighing as much as one tonne. They are known to be aggressive and territorial, and can run at speeds of up to 30mph.

In the US, three people have been attacked by bison in Yellowstone National Park since May, prompting park rangers to advise visitors to stay at least 23 metres away from the animals at all times.

The incident at Tayto Park, which took place on March 27, is not the first time an animal has escaped from its enclosure at the zoo.

A white stork took advantage of hot weather in June 2021 to flee using thermals – rising columns of warm air – by flying high over and away from the zoo. The huge bird, which has a wingspan of around two metres, was recaptured seven hours later.

A spokesperson for Tayto Park confirmed that one female bison and two juveniles escaped from their paddock in March, but said the animals had only entered an area that was fenced off from the public and no evacuation was necessary.

“Within two minutes of been (sic) notified, there were multiple members of the zookeeping staff implementing our Animal Escape Plan and herding the bison back to its paddock. Guests were allowed to leave the confines of the retail shop within 10 minutes of the event first been (sic) notified,” they stated.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Darragh McDonagh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie