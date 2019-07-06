How much did TDs' and senators' salaries cost the tax-payer last year? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€5.8 million: The fine handed down by the Central Bank to Wells Fargo Bank International over failings in its regulatory reporting.

5,700: The number of applicants who received a CAO Round A offer yesterday.

€9: The weekly rise in the State pension that Age Action is calling for. The group says it would be a key step in building towards the Government’s own commitment that the pension should be set at 35% of average weekly earnings.

€19.4 million: The cost to the tax-payer of funding the salaries of all TDs and senators in Leinster House last year, an increase of 4.5%.

100%: The chance of a recession happening in Ireland according to the CEO of the National Treasury Management Agency who addressed the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee this week.

45,000: The number of barrels of bourbon destroyed during a fire at a Jim Beam warehouse in Kentucky in the US.

$100 million: The amount of money that Boeing, under scrutiny after two crashes that claimed 346 lives, pledged to give to communities and families affected by the 737 MAX disasters.

41: The percentage of trainee doctors and specialist trainees who say they have experienced bullying or harassment in their roles, according to a report by the Medical Council.

3: The number of complaints rejected by the Broadcasting Authority made to it in relation to the treatment of former presidential candidate Peter Casey when he appeared on the Late Late Show last November.

90: The percentage of homes for rent in Ireland that are beyond the reach of people dependent on state housing benefits, according to a new Simon Communities study.

3: The number of headline acts who have pulled out of performing at Longitude Festival in Dublin’s Marlay Park this weekend. The most recent being rapper A$AP Rocky who cancelled after being detained by Swedish authorities.