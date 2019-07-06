This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 6 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How much did TDs' and senators' salaries cost the tax-payer last year? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The percentage of homes for rent in Ireland beyond the reach of people dependent on state housing benefits.

By Adam Daly Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,265 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4712947
Image: Pool Picture Oireachtas/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Pool Picture Oireachtas/Rollingnews.ie

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€5.8 million: The fine handed down by the Central Bank to Wells Fargo Bank International over failings in its regulatory reporting.  

5,700: The number of applicants who received a CAO Round A offer yesterday. 

€9: The weekly rise in the State pension that Age Action is calling for. The group says it would be a key step in building towards the Government’s own commitment that the pension should be set at 35% of average weekly earnings. 

€19.4 million: The cost to the tax-payer of funding the salaries of all TDs and senators in Leinster House last year, an increase of 4.5%. 

100%: The chance of a recession happening in Ireland according to the CEO of the National Treasury Management Agency who addressed the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee this week. 

45,000: The number of barrels of bourbon destroyed during a fire at a Jim Beam warehouse in Kentucky in the US. 

$100 million: The amount of money that Boeing, under scrutiny after two crashes that claimed 346 lives, pledged to give to communities and families affected by the 737 MAX disasters.

41: The percentage of trainee doctors and specialist trainees who say they have experienced bullying or harassment in their roles, according to a report by the Medical Council. 

3: The number of complaints rejected by the Broadcasting Authority made to it in relation to the treatment of former presidential candidate Peter Casey when he appeared on the Late Late Show last November.

90: The percentage of homes for rent in Ireland that are beyond the reach of people dependent on state housing benefits, according to a new Simon Communities study. 

3: The number of headline acts who have pulled out of performing at Longitude Festival in Dublin’s Marlay Park this weekend. The most recent being rapper A$AP Rocky who cancelled after being detained by Swedish authorities. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie