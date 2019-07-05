This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 5 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rapper A$AP Rocky cancels Longitude appearance after being detained by Swedish authorities

American rapper Ski Mask The Slump God will replace him.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 5 Jul 2019, 4:19 PM
14 minutes ago 1,595 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4712452

ASAP Rocky arrest A$AP ROCKY Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

AMERICAN RAPPER A$AP Rocky will no longer headline tonight’s Longitude Festival in Dublin’s Marlay Park after being detained by Swedish authorities. 

The rapper, who was due on stage this evening, was arrested on suspicion of assault in Stockholm after a street fight broke out earlier this week. 

Festival organisers announced this afternoon that Rocky will be replaced tonight by fellow American rapper Ski Mask The Slump God.

The festival – which kicks off today and runs until Sunday – has already had two big cancellations so far. 

Two weeks ago, original Saturday night headliner Chance the Rapper was replaced by British grime star Stormzy.

Lil Uzi Vert was replaced by Pusha T, who’s due to perform at 3pm today. 

Cardi B is still set to headline the festival on Sunday. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie