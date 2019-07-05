Rapper A$AP Rocky cancels Longitude appearance after being detained by Swedish authorities

A$AP ROCKY Source: Yui Mok/PA Images

AMERICAN RAPPER A$AP Rocky will no longer headline tonight’s Longitude Festival in Dublin’s Marlay Park after being detained by Swedish authorities.

The rapper, who was due on stage this evening, was arrested on suspicion of assault in Stockholm after a street fight broke out earlier this week.

Festival organisers announced this afternoon that Rocky will be replaced tonight by fellow American rapper Ski Mask The Slump God.

⌁ UPDATE Due to the Swedish authorities decision to continue to detain A$AP Rocky he will no longer be able to headline #LONGITUDE2019 tonight.



It’s not all bad news though, we are delighted to announce that Ski Mask The Slump God will close the main stage tonight instead! pic.twitter.com/vhoQkPnKHO — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) July 5, 2019

The festival – which kicks off today and runs until Sunday – has already had two big cancellations so far.

Two weeks ago, original Saturday night headliner Chance the Rapper was replaced by British grime star Stormzy.

Lil Uzi Vert was replaced by Pusha T, who’s due to perform at 3pm today.

Cardi B is still set to headline the festival on Sunday.