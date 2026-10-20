McNally performed a seven minute stand up set on the show. @thetonightshow
Jimmy Fallon

'A proud day for the parish': Joanne McNally makes US TV debut on Tonight Show

The comedian has recently signed a deal for her own Netflix special.
12.11pm, 20 Oct 2026
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DUBLIN COMEDIAN JOANNE McNally has made her US TV debut, appearing on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

McNally took to the stage for a stand-up set on the popular US talk show, appearing on the programme alongside actor Chris Pratt and TV host Andy Cohen.

The seven-minute set touched on everything from turning 40 to breakups and not being able to keep a secret. 

The appearance has been winning praise on social media, with one commenter on McNally’s instagram declaring it was “a proud day for the parish!”

Another user noted that “it was a huge stage to fill, and you did it”.

Others dubbed McNally “a national treasure”.

Before the show aired, McNally took to her Instagram stories to acknowledge all the messages of support she had received. 

She added that she feels “very lucky.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

McNally hit back at online criticism ahead of her appearance after some users questioned her decision to take part following the host’s interview with Conor McGregor back in June.

Fallon’s interview with McGregor, who was found liable for assaulting Nikita Hand in a civil trial in November 2024, was widely criticised for being “soft” on the former UFC fighter.

McNally defended the appearance on social media, writing: “Imagine expecting me to turn down an opportunity to do Jimmy Fallon [because] of Conor McFucking Gregor. Surely the man has ruined enough women’s lives.” 

McNally received praise for her response, including a number of encouraging comments from fellow Irish celebrities.

The Dublin native co-hosts the popular My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with Vogue Williams and is currently starring in the BBC series The Celebrity Traitors. 

Screenshot 2026-10-20 at 12.06.53 The comedian has a new show coming to Netflix. @joannemcnally @joannemcnally

McNally has also recently signed a deal with Netflix for an hour-long stand-up special called Pinotphile. 

The hour-long show is set to be released worldwide in 2027 and sees McNally share her experiences of the modern dating world.

Pinotphile follows the success of McNally’s previous show, The Prosecco Express, which sold more than 260,000 tickets worldwide and sold out runs across the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada and the US.

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers discuss Joanne McNally making her US late-night television debut.
Where they land
Praise for her talent clashes with complaints about her comedy.
What they think
Most commenters are delighted and proud of her success.
A few critics dismiss her style of comedy as poor or woke.
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