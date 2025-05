THE TEACHERS’ UNION of Ireland (TUI) has advised its members to accept a newly proposed support package following discussions between unions and education minister Helen McEntee.

Both the TUI and the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) are to now put McEntee’s latest proposals on senior cycle reform to a vote of their members.

The proposed reforms aim to broaden assessment methods by allocating a minimum of 40% of marks to project work or practicals across all subjects.

This shift is intended to ease pressure on students and provide a more comprehensive evaluation of their skills.

Both unions had previously expressed concerns over the reforms, saying that the change risks undermining the “entire assessment process”.

The TUI’s executive convened this evening to discuss the support package, while the ASTI is expected to deliberate on whether to recommend acceptance of the package on Friday or Saturday.

Both unions are scheduled to conduct ballots on the reforms before the end of the current school year.

Should the package not be accepted, union members are prepared to initiate a campaign of industrial action, which may include strike action, in the upcoming academic year.

Advertisement

The proposals include a reallocation of Croke Park hours, permitting teachers to dedicate 14 hours of their own time to support the new reforms.

They would also include:

A 3% local bargaining pay increase, as stipulated in the public sector pay agreement, contingent upon cooperation with the reforms

Increased funding for school laboratories to assist project work in subjects such as physics, chemistry, biology, and agricultural science

Creation of specific posts of responsibility to oversee the implementation of the new senior cycle changes

Provision of clearer guidelines for teachers to address concerns regarding the authentication of students’ project work, especially in light of the rapid development of new artificial intelligence tools

Confirmation of a reduced qualifying period of one year for teachers to attain permanency through a contract of indefinite duration

In a statement following the talks, Minister for Education Helen McEntee asserted that the reforms are “in the best interest of students.”

She said that the changes aim to reduce student pressure by recognising a broader range of skills and ensuring students possess the necessary competencies to succeed in a “rapidly changing world”.

“Not only will these supports help teachers and schools to implement Senior Cycle Redevelopment, they will ultimately ensure that students across the country reap the benefits of a revised Senior Cycle,” McEntee said.

“This agreement provides a number of important supports to teachers, students and schools to ensure the successful implementation of Senior Cycle Redevelopment.

“I look forward to continuing close collaboration with the ASTI and TUI, indeed with all representative bodies, as we work together to strengthen and support Senior Cycle Redevelopment.”

The unions’ recommendation to accept the support package marks a significant development in the ongoing discussions surrounding the Leaving Cert reforms.

In a separate ballot, the TUI will seek that in the event of the negotiated document not being accepted, members vote to engage in a campaign of industrial action, up to and including strike action.

In a statement this evening, the Irish Secondary Students Union (ISSU) also backed McEntee’s decision to continue with the introduction of Senior Cycle Redevelopment.