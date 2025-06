A TEENAGE BOY is to face trial accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to rape a woman in a Dublin pub.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Brendan Toale at the Dublin Children’s Court after gardai received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He faces two counts of attempted rape and one for sexual assault of the same named female on a date last year when he was aged 16.

Judge Toale heard he made no reply when charged, and there was no garda objection to bail with conditions. Defence solicitor Martin O’Donnell informed the judge that his client had consented to sign on at a Garda station once a week and that he had no contact with the alleged injured party.

The teen was also ordered to hand over his passport to gardai.

The court heard the DPP-directed trial on indictment, and due to the nature of the allegation, the youth will face trial in the Central Criminal Court, which has greater sentencing powers.

He will appear again at the Children’s Court in July to be served with the prosecution’s book of evidence and returned for trial. Mr O’Donnell said he understood it was “more or less ready”.

Legal aid was granted to the teenager who was accompanied to court by family members.

No evidence about the incident was given in the juvenile court, which does not have the power to consider accepting jurisdiction for the case.