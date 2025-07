A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY has died following an incident in An Chonair in Co Kerry yesterday afternoon.

An Chonair, or Conor Pass, is one of the highest mountain passes in Ireland. It is on the Dingle peninsula.

It is understood that the boy was separated from family members and the alarm was raised shortly afterwards.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course and a file prepared for the office of the Coroner.

This is a breaking story with more to follow.