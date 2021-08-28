Teenage man found dead in Meath died by gunshot

The turn onto the Trim Road at Enfield.

A TEENAGE MAN whose body was found at a house in Meath yesterday morning died by gunshot wound, Gardaí have said.

At 8.30am yesterday, the body of the man was found at a residence on the Trim Road in Enfield.

Gardaí continue to investigate the man’s death. A post mortem is due to be carried out.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Trim Garda Station.

Gardaí are to give a briefing to the media later today.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Trim Road at Enfield between the hours of 8pm yesterday and 7am today who observed any unusual activity to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.