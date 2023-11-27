Teenager hospitalised with serious injuries following two-vehicle collision in Co Tipperary

A TEENAGER HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision on the N62 in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

The collision happened at around 10:50am on the N62 main road into Thurles Town, just off the M8 Motorway.

Gardaí have described the collision as “serious” and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A male juvenile teen was taken to Limerick University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries following the collision.

Two males in their late teens and two women in their late 40s and 50s were also taken to Limerick University Hospital to be treated for injuries which are said to be non-life threatening at this time.

The road was closed for an examination and has since reopened.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in this area between 10:30am and 11:00am is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.